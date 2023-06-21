Hooda’s popularity unnerving BJP: Cong

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 20

Two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a diatribe against the former Chief Minister and Congress leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in Sirsa, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda alleged that the BJP was apparently panicking due to the popularity graph of the former Congress CM. Addressing a press conference in Sirsa today, Deepender, who is the son of Bhupinder Hooda, said the Union Home Minister had failed to showcase any achievements of the BJP-led government in Haryana. “He has nothing to count on as far as the performance of the BJP government is concerned, so he chose to vent his ire on the former Congress government,” he said.

“The BJP is still showcasing projects started during the Congress government as its own achievements,” he claimed. “Not only did we get projects like the National Cancer Institute, NID and Ayush University approved for Haryana, but also their foundation stones were laid during the Congress regime,” he said.

“The Home Minister should tell why the Rail Coach Factory, which was approved in the Railway Budget to be set up in Sonepat, went to Varanasi? Why did the international airport built between Meham, Hansi and Bhiwani move to Jewar (in Uttar Pradesh)?” he questioned.