HSGMC leaders meet Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 5

A delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) leaders today met CM Manohar Lal Khattar and raised issues related to preparation of votes and committee’s elections.

Mohanjeet Singh, HSGMC joint secretary, said: “The process to prepare votes for the elections has started, but there were issues, following which we had a meeting with the CM. The forms were provided in Hindi language, but there was a demand that the forms should be available in Punjabi and English, too. The CM has assured us that the forms will be available in all three languages.”

“All Punjabi language teachers in the state will help the nodal officers so that they don’t face any issue in Punjabi translation. There were some other issues with the form and they have been rectified. The forms will be available soon. We are hopeful that the elections will be conducted within three to four months,” he added.

