Illegal pistol, cartridges seized

Yamunanagar: A team of the CIA-I of Yamunanagar district police has recovered a country-made illegal pistol and nine live cartridges from the possession of a person.The accused has been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi, of Uncha Chandna village of the district. Yadvinder Singh, incharge of the CIA-I, said a case had been registered against the accused under the Arms Act. He said that the accused was produced in a court on Thursday, which sent him to judicial custody. He said he got a tip-off that a man was roaming with an illegal weapon near Vishwakarma Chowk of Yamunanagar. He formed a team which reached the spot and arrested the man.

