Kaithal: SDE, JE held in Rs 2L bribery case

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, October 19

A team of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested three persons, including a Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE), a junior engineer (JE) of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and another person for demanding and accepting bribe.

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused had demanded and accepted the bribe from a person for shifting power lines from his fields.

While Sukhdev Singh was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, the SDE Tarsem Singh and JE Hira Singh, both posted at Gulha, were arrested in this connection.

The complainant, a resident of Kaithal district, alleged that the accused had already taken Rs 1 lakh from him for shifting the power supply line from his fields.

Later, the complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau and a trap was laid after verifying facts and one of the persons was caught red-handed accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The SDE was also arrested for demanding illegal gratification and during investigation, the JE was also arrested, being the co-accused. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them and further investigation was on.