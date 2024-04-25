 Karnal Municipal Corporation gives RWAs, townships week to self-certify property IDs : The Tribune India

Karnal Municipal Corporation gives RWAs, townships week to self-certify property IDs

KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena interacts with township representatives and RWA members on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 24

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has geared up the campaign for self-certification of property IDs and has given a one-week deadline to representatives of townships and resident welfare associations (RWAs) for self-certification of property IDs.

KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena, while chairing a meeting of the representatives of 12 townships and RWAs, directed them to ensure self-certification of all properties. “All the townships and RWAs will have to ensure self-certification of properties. For unsold plots, they should self-certify them with their township’s name and number,” said Meena.

He emphasised that apart from the property owner, no one else would be able to access the details of self-certified property IDs. Meena also assured that the KMC would organise a one-day camp in all townships, under which training would be imparted to their employees.

Ashok Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), said there were 3,142 properties in Aegis High Sky, 4,909 in Alpha City, 2,507 in Anand Vatika, 3,673 in Ansal Township, 4,743 in CHD City, 482 in Golf Link, 288 in JBB, 1,048 in Palm Residency, 275 in Santoor, 650 in Signature Global, 310 in MV Modern Complex and 125 properties in Narsi Village Part II.

He said the KMC officials were making door-to-door visits to verify all properties. So far, 24,534 had been self-certified. He urged all property owners to cooperate with the employees visiting their homes.

Explaining the process of self-certification on the NDC portal, the DMC said it was an easy process. Citizens had to visit the portal ‘property.ulbharyana.gov.in’. “If a person is already registered on the portal, they can proceed, otherwise straightaway, they have to first register themselves. After registering, they should log in with their registered mobile number and search for the property ID in the search field. They should click on the property profile to check it. If all the data appears correct, they should select yes. After confirming all the information, they should submit their family identification card or Aadhaar Number, following which their property ID will be self-certified,” the DMC said.

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world.

