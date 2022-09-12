Hisar: Mahapanchayat demands CBI probe in Sonali Phogat case

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 11

A sarv khap mahapanchayat held here today urged the state government to order a CBI probe into the murder of BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

Sept 23 ultimatum served on govt The mahapanchayat decided to serve an ultimatum on the government to hand over the probe to the CBI by September 23

It decided to call a meeting on September 24

A strong decision will be taken on that day, if the case is not handed over to the CBI by then Sonali’s daughter to get security Hisar SP Lokender Singh said two women police personnel would be deployed in the security of Sonali Phogat’s daughter Yashodhara

Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara at the panchayat.

The mahapanchayat was organised at the instance of the Dhaka khap panchayat at Jat dharamshala, Hisar. Representatives of around 35 khaps participated in it. Dhaka khap national president Babu Lal Dhaka presided over the meeting, which was also attended by Sonali’s daughter Yashodhara and her other family members.

Dhaka khap’s state chief Dinesh Dhaka said it was decided to serve an ultimatum on the government to hand over the probe to the CBI by September 23. “The mahapanchayat decided to call a meeting on September 24 in case the demand was not met. We have formed a 15-member committee comprising five members of Sonali Phogat’s family to take up the issue with the government,” he said.

Khap representative Dalel Dhaka said only a CBI probe could unearth the motive behind Sonali’s murder. Though the Goa police had arrested Sonali’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and another accomplice Sukhwinder, there seemed to be a larger conspiracy behind the incident, he said.

Tekram Kandela of the Kandela khap, Sube Singh of Samian khap, Jai Singh of Ahlawat khap, Balbir Singh of Chahal khap and Phool Kumar of Satrol khap were among those who attended the meeting. Sarv khap mahapanchayat spokesperson Sube Singh Samian said they would take a strong decision on September 24, if the case was not handed over to the CBI by then.

Later, a delegation of the sarv khap mahapanchayat met Hisar SP Lokender Singh and urged him to ensure security of Sonali Phogat’s teenaged daughter Yashodhara. The SP said two women cops would be deployed in Yashodhara’s security. Khap representatives said they were satisfied with the assurance given by the SP.

BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat had died in Goa on August 23 and the police had registered a case of murder against her PA and another person and arrested both of them.

#Hisar #Sonali Phogat