Gurugram: Man gets life term for child’s murder

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 2

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tarun Singal on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a six-year-old boy by slitting his throat four years ago. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

According to the police, on July 2, 2020, a man had informed the police control room that the body of a boy was lying in the basement of an under-construction house in Sushant Lok.

A police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. The deceased boy was identified as Sahil, son of Madhya Pradesh native Mukesh. The child’s father was working as a security guard while his mother Sunita was working as a maid.

In her complaint, Sunita had accused Maniram of murdering her son. Maniram, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was working at an under-construction house in Sushant Lok and lived at the same place.

“A day before the murder, Maniram and my husband Mukesh were consuming alcohol when they had some argument, followed by a scuffle. Later, Maniram had threatened to take revenge,” she said.

“The next day, Maniram took my son Sahil to the basement of the under-construction house and slit his throat with a kitchen knife. Maniram had already fled by the time I reached the basement after hearing the crying of my son,” the complainant had alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Maniram under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sushant Lok police station and the police arrested him on the next day. Maniram later confessed that he had killed the child after a fight with his father.

The court found the accused guilty of murdering an innocent child on Wednesday. On Thursday, the court sentenced Maniram to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram