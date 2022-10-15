Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 15

A major fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit in Binola village of Gurugram in the wee hours on Saturday. More than a dozen fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire but it could not be contained yet, said a fire official.

According to the fire official, the fire broke out in the auto parts manufacturing unit -Zanvir Daburt-in Industrial Area at around 4:30am on Saturday.

After getting information, fire engines from IMT Manesar, Sector 37, Sector 29, Bhim Nagar fire stations reached the spot.

The fire brigade team was making efforts to doused the fire. A police team also reached the spot.

“Our team is on job and hope we control the fire soon,” said Lalit Kumar, a fire official.

#Bilaspur #gurugram