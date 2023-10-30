MBBS student ends life

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 29

An MBBS student at the World College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Jhajjar died by suicide on Sunday. Dujana police station In-charge Sunil said the deceased was identified as Shweta of Shimla (HP). The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her hostel room. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.

