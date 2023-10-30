MBBS student ends life

Jhajjar, October 29
An MBBS student at the World College of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Jhajjar died by suicide on Sunday. Dujana police station In-charge Sunil said the deceased was identified as Shweta of Shimla (HP). The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her hostel room. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained.
