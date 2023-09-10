Minister opens grahak panchayat jubilee year

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 9

Union Minister of State for Consumer Welfare Ashwini Choubey and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the golden jubilee year of Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat at Seva Sadhna and Gramin Vikas Kendra at Patti Kalyana in Samalkha today.

As many as 800 officials of the grahak panchayat from across the country participated in the two-day long convention that started today.

Choubey said the G20 nations represented almost 70 per cent of the world’s economy, which meant there was a customer.

“The Centre has started a scheme in the NCR, under which we started purchasing produce directly from farmers and delivering it to customers directly,” he said.

Mohan Bhagwat said: “The entire society is a customer. The customer movement has no age, because there will always be customers in society and our work area is the entire society.”

