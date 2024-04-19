Nafe Singh Rathi murder: Police fail to nab accused, kin take out protest march in Bahadurgarh

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 18

The district police have not succeeded in arresting the two remaining shooters in the INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathi’s murder case even after 52 days. The victim’s kin and local residents of the area took out a protest march in Bahadurgarh town here today demanding the arrest of the accused.

To express solidarity with the protesters, shopkeepers closed their business establishments at all main markets for four hours. Rathi and his close aide were shot dead in an SUV while returning to their home by four car-borne assailants at Barahi level crossing near Bahadurgarh on February 25.

The police identified the assailants as Ashish and Sachin alias Sourav of Nangloi, Atul of Delhi and Deepak Sangwan alias Nakuk of Narnaul (Mahendragarh). Within a week, Ashish and Sachin were nabbed by the police from Goa, but the other two are absconding. Besides them, several local leaders were also booked in connection with the case.

Rathi’s kin and supporters gathered near the railway station in Bahadurgarh and took out a protest march, passing through all main markets in the town.

While talking to media, Nafe Singh’s nephew Kapoor Rathi said, “Except the two nabbed accused, the police have failed to arrest others even after 52 days. The state government had announced to hand over the case to the CBI, but no step has been taken yet. None of the local leaders, who are accused in the case, have been arrested.”

Nafe Singh’s son Jitender Rathi said inordinate delay in the arrest of the accused indicated that the conspirators were being protected. He expressed gratitude to the people for participating in the protest and supporting them.

Jhajjar DCP Arpit Jain said four persons — including Ashish, Sachin, Dharmendra Rana and Amit Gulia — had been arrested in the case.

“More than 50 persons have been interrogated in the case so far. All efforts are being made to nab Atul and Deepak, while local leaders are also being questioned,” Jain added.

