Name Gurgaon candidate at earliest, Congress top brass urged

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 29

While the Congress struggles to decide between Raj Babbar and Captain Ajay Yadav as candidates for Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, Yadav’s son Rao Chiranjiv has taken to social media asking the party high command to speed up the process.

In a post shared on X, Rao requested Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to declare the candidate at the earliest as only 25 days are left for campaigning.

“The party should not delay now or it will face more difficulties in this particular seat as campaigning time is not even a month. Neither the probables know should they or should they not start reach out to the people nor will the people be able to connect, especially first-time voters,” said Chiranjiv.

Chiranjiv’s father Captain Ajay Yadav is a contender to the seat and had last year lost to his BJP counterpart Rao Inderjit Singh.

The BJP has fielded Singh again and Yadav feels that he should be given a chance as he alone can rival Singh as an Ahir candidate. Gurgaon, according to various political parties’ internal surveys, has around 6 lakh Ahir voters and 4 lakh Meo voters.

Yadav enjoys popularity in many segments and had even started campaigning, covering around 400 villages. However with name of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s loyalist Daan Singh doing the rounds, he had refused to even apply for ticket but then came around.

A source close to him said, “The only thing that is going against Yadav is he is not from Hooda camp and they want Raj Babbar. This will be a big mistake as Ahir and Meo voters will be decisive. We have explained the ground situation to the party high command and now it’s their call.”

Realising the importance of Ahir voters, even the JJP has chosen popular rapper Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuria to attract the vote bank.

The Congress has fielded Daan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh where there are around 3 lakh Ahir voters. The JJP has fielded former MLA Rao Bahadur who is popular in the community. Former MLA Rao Bahadur had shifted to the JJP from Congress last week.

