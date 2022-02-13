Gurugram high-rise roof collapse: Negligence destroyed us, says victim's spouse

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 12

The family members of Ekta Bhardwaj (35), who died when a portion of the roof of Chintels Paradiso towers, Sector 109, Gurugram, collapsed on Thursday, hope that they would get justice.

They had shifted to Gurugram almost six months ago with dreams of progress, but the victim’s husband now says that he has lost everything here. Rajesh Bhardwaj says, “We are from Delhi. We came here for a better life, but now, everything is shattered. We shifted to the society as tenants in September last year when I started my business in Bahadurgarh. It was negligence that destroyed our family. I don’t know what to say to my son and daughter.”

Bhardwaj said he had gone to office after meeting his wife in the morning. He had no idea it would be his last meeting with her. He was returning from work when the incident took place.

“I started my own business and my wife was an associate. The police have registered a case and started inquiry. I hope we get justice,” said Bhardwaj.

“Ekta was a calm person and used do to meditation. She was happy and friendly. It is unfortunate that she left us,” said Sangeeta, a friend of the victim.

