Haryana: New postings for 3 IAS officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 21

The Haryana Government has posted Sushil Sarwan, Chief Administrator, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, as the Managing Director, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructural Corporation (HSIIDC). He will replace Yash Garg.

Yash Garg will be the new Panchkula Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board. Sachin Gupta, District Municipal Commissioner and MC Commissioner, Panchkula, has been given the additional charge of ADC, Panchkula.

