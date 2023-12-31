New Vande Bharat train gets warm welcome at Ambala Cantt station

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 30

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij and Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma welcomed the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express at Ambala Cantonment railway station on Saturday.

The Amritsar-Delhi-Amritsar (22488/22487) was one of the new Vande Bharat Express trains launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Amid the chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, the train was welcomed in Ambala and later flagged off by Vij and the Rajya Sabha MP.

“Trains like Vande Bharat are the examples of development and progress the country has seen under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train is equipped with all amenities and it is better than the trains being run in other countries,” Vij said.

“The transportation system plays an important role in any country’s progress, and India’s transportation system is getting strengthened continuously. New trains are being launched, airports are being constructed and the road network has also been strengthened,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP said: “Six new trains have been launched today of which two will make a halt at Ambala Cantonment railway station. The new trains will greatly benefit the people of Haryana. The Vande Bharat trains have become a symbol of progress and development.”

Amritsar-Delhi-Amritsar (22488/22487) will start its regular service from January 6, while Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi Vande Bharat (22478/22477) will start its regular service from January 4.

DRM Ambala Division Mandeep Singh Bhatia said: “Both the trains will run six days a week and halt at Ambala Cantonment railway station. With these two trains, the number of trains passing through Ambala division has increased to five.”

