No end to parking woes in Yamunanagar & jagadhri

There is no arrangement of parking in the buildings of a number of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Therefore, people are forced to park their vehicles on roadsides. A number of people park their vehicles haphazardly on the already congested roads, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation and the traffic police should solve this problem.

Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Illegal cuts on NH-44 threat to commuters

Illegal cuts on the National Highway (NH) 44 pose a serious threat to commuters. The highway authorities, it seems, are not serious about the issue. Vehicles plying on the service lane are unaware of the sudden appearance of another vehicle coming from the NH-44 side and vice-versa, leading to increased chances of collision. The authorities concerned should shut these cuts by placing big blocks and must take stringent action against violators.

Divya Gera, Karnal

Demand for proper waste collection system

In the absence of a proper waste collection system, heaps of garbage can be spotted on roadsides in the city. It leads to major sanitation and health issues and there is no way to complain and get this issue resolved. The Municipal Corporation should ensure that the garbage is properly lifted and disposed of in a scientific manner.

Yogesh, Ambala

