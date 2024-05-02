Only 52% of procured wheat lifted from Jhajjar mandis

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, May 1

A total of 1,52,577 MT wheat and 53,962 MT mustard have so far been procured by government agencies in various grain markets and purchase centres set up in the district, but tardy lifting is causing a lot of inconvenience to farmers.

As per official information, 52 per cent of procured wheat has been lifted from the mandis while the figure is 81 per cent for mustard. A total 79,330 MT wheat and 43,770 MT mustard have so far been transported to godowns and 73,247 MT procured wheat is still lying in mandis.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Singh has instructed officials of procurement agencies to complete the lifting work as soon as possible, besides directing them to coordinate with the farmers so that the latter do not face problems while unloading their produce in the mandis.

“A total 33,323 MT wheat have so far been purchased in Jhajjar grain market, 10,057 MT in Badli, 6,630 MT in Dhakla, 36,698 MT in Beri, 16,163 MT in Matanhail, 2,678 MT in Mazra D, 14,065 MT in Chhara, 969 MT in Bahadurgarh and 8,595 MT in Asodha Procurement Centre,” said a source.

As per official reports, 17,471 MT wheat has so far been lifted from Jhajjar, 5,520 MT from Badli, 2,702 MT from Dhakla, 22,668 MT from Beri, 6,024 MT from Matanhail, 8,914 MT from Mazra D, 6,604 MT from Chhara, 937 MT from Bahadurgarh and 8,491 MT from Asodha Procurement Centre.

Similarly, till now, 1,053 MT of mustard has been purchased in Bahadurgarh, 2,875 MT in Beri, 15,578 MT in Matanhail, 9,958 MT in Jhajjar and 9,421 MT in Dhakla grain market. Among them, 959 MT of mustard has been lifted in Bahadurgarh, 2,352 MT in Beri, 10,387 MT in Matanhail, 8,620 MT in Jhajjar and 6,497 MT in Dhakla grain market.

