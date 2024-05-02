Over Rs 12 lakh cash, SUV seized in Sirsa

Sirsa, May 1
During a campaign conducted by the Sirsa district police for the Lok Sabha poll, cash amounting to Rs 12.22 lakh and an SUV were seized near the Rajasthan border on Tuesday.
SP Vikrant Bhushan said a team was checking vehicles at the Jogiwala checkpoint near the Rajasthan border when they saw some youths coming from Rajasthan in a black SUV towards Sirsa.
The SP said when the police party searched them, cash amounting to Rs 12,22,300 was recovered. The identities of the youth travelling in the SUV are Adesh from Sagra village, Banti from Kalana, Lalit from Nethrana, Anuj from Sardar Garhiya, and Harikesh from Saga village — all residents of Rajasthan. The SP said Scorpio has also been seized in accordance with the model code of conduct.
