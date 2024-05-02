 Overloaded buses a cause for concern : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Overloaded buses a cause for concern
Overloaded buses a cause for concern

The transport authorities or police personnel barely keep a check on overloaded buses, especially those plying on the Tohana-Hisar and Tohana-Fatehabad routes. On these routes, buses are brimming with passengers, much beyond the capacity. This is a cause for concern as it may put their lives at risk. The authorities should conduct regular checks and issue challans to those found violating the rules.

Virender Tehri, Tohana

Vehicles parked on service road

Accidents are reported on Faridabad roads almost every month. Yet, one can see scores of vehicles parked illegally on service and slip roads. Hundreds of carriage or transport vehicles can be seen parked on the service lane of the National Highway-19 passing through the city. They disrupt the movement of vehicles and can cause accidents, especially at night. The traffic police should impose fines on erring motorists to curb haphazard parking on the city roads. Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Loose power cables pose a threat

Hanging power cables continue to pose a threat to Kurukshetra residents. Recently, two persons suffered burn injuries when the ladder they were holding touched a hanging high-voltage power cable in Sector 9. People are living in constant fear and the administration should direct the officials concerned to look into the issue.

Sanjeev Kumar, Kurukshetra

Contaminated water supply irks Rohtak residents

A so-called posh area of Rohtak, Model Town, is being supplied contaminated water for almost three weeks. No concrete action has been taken by the authorities to address the problem despite repeated complaints and reminders by the residents. People are forced to turn to private suppliers. The authorities should act swiftly and pay attention to the problem as it may lead to a health crisis.

Gaurav Badhwar, Rohtak

Rising air pollution raises concerns

The rising air pollution in Gurugram has become a matter of grave concern. On Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in Sector 51 was recorded at 343. After the AQI reading breached the mark of 300, many people began to experience difficulty in breathing. Apparently, strong winds and burning of waste caused the surge in pollution levels. The authorities concerned must take appropriate steps to curb pollution. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Fatehabad #Hisar


