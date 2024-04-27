Park on Sonepat-Delhi road in for beautification

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, April 26

The Sonepat Municipal Corporation has started construction of the boundary walls of the park on the Sonepat-Delhi road which was lying in a deplorable condition for many years.

The MC has now begun beautification of the park. The issue of the deplorable condition of the park was raised in The Tribune on February 13. The park was owned by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The residential complex of the HSVP officials was also adjoining the park.

Work at snail’s pace The HSVP had transferred the residential sectors to the Municipal Corporation in 2017 for the maintenance of parks, roads, street lights etc.

After years of inaction, he work of construction of boundary walls with the grills has been started and the park would be beautified soon.

Thereafter, the walls would be painted and the footpaths inside the park would also be repaired properly.

The broken tiles would be changed as well, along with the repair of steps of the fountain.

The residents had raised the concern of development of this park several times, but to no avail.

The Tribune had raised the issue of the beautification of the park prominently, after which the MC officials took a serious note of the matter.

Notably, this is the only park in the market on the Sonepat-Delhi road which was badly affected as the iron fences of the park were stolen by miscreants.

#Sonepat