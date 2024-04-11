Parking woes in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

IN the absence of designated parking areas near several banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, people are forced to park their vehicles on roads. Due to wrongly parked vehicles, traffic jams are the other problem that people have to deal with in these areas. The Municipal Corporation officials and traffic police should look into the issue and take measures to the resolve the problems. Sagar, Jagadhri

Poor sewerage system in Rohtak village

LACK of proper sewerage in Bohar village causes a lot of inconvenience to locals and commuters. A stretch on the Rohtak-Sonepat highway is always inundated with sewage water and raises sanitation and safety concerns among commuters and residents. The Rohtak Municipal Corporation should look into the issue and get the needful done immediately. Suresh Kumar, Rohtak

Contaminated water supply in DC Colony

The residents of DC Colony are enduring severe hardships as they are being supplied sewage-contaminated water. Despite repeated appeals to district administration officials, the situation persists, raising serious health concerns due to residents using polluted water. Street Nos. 3 and 5 are particularly affected, with residents facing significant difficulties. Complaints about the lack of drinking water supply and subsequent sewage-contaminated water supply have been lodged with the officials concerned, but only superficial actions have been taken. Residents, forced to live in an unhealthy environment, demand urgent action by the authorities concerned to address the problem.

Manoj Kumar, Sirsa

Sewage outflow a menace in Faridabad’s sanjay colony

The sewage outflow and choked drainage in Sanjay Colony, located in Sector 23 of the city, has become a menace. Virtually every street in this densely populated colony, one of the oldest in the city, is plagued by this problem once or twice a month. Numerous complaints have been lodged with the Municipal Corporation, but temporary measures and inadequate work have failed to alleviate the problems of residents. The administration must prioritise this matter as hundreds of households are affected by it on a regular basis.

Yogesh Dhingra, Faridabad

Haphazard parking irks sector 46 residents

The indiscriminate parking of vehicles along roadsides and in parking spaces at the HUDA market in Sector 46, Gurugram, frequently results in traffic congestion. Drivers often park their vehicles improperly, obstructing the entrances and exits of parking lots. This problem exacerbates during evenings when shoppers flock to the area. To address this problem, the traffic police should take strict measures against offenders.

Ashok Kumar, Gurugram

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar