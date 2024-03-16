Parted with JJP on good terms: Amit Shah

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 16

Days after the BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) alliance snapped in Haryana, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has signalled that the two partners parted on good terms.

Answering queries related to alliances across states at a television channel event on Friday, Shah said, "The BJP and the JJP parted on good terms. We have decided not to have a pre-poll alliance with them because we were not in a position to grant them the number of seats they were seeking. So, we mutually parted on amicable terms."

Shah also added that a post-poll situation had not been discussed.

Shah's signal leaves room for future possibilities of the BJP and the JJP coming together post the Haryana Assembly polls later this year should the need arise. Even earlier, the two parties aligned post poll following the assembly polls in 2014.

The parting of ways could well have been on cordial terms, with both parties consolidating their respective core constituencies of Jats and non-Jats, besides wooing other segments.

Amit Shah also said PM Narendra Modi has always lauded former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as a good leader.

"Khattar ji can be placed anywhere, at the Centre or the state," he said.

