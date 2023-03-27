Potholed road irks commuters

While they talk a lot about road safety, but the Gurugram authorities continue to turn a blind eye towards poor condition of roads. The main Gadoli road leading to the KMP has been damaged for a long time. There are crater size potholes on roads, which get filled with rainwater after every downpour. Many two-wheeler drivers have been fatally injured as they fail to notice potholes. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have not repaired roads in the city. — Manish Gadoli, Gurugram

Encroachments on nullah

Encroachments can be seen close to a nullah on the Hisar road near Manav Chowk. The nullah is the lifeline of the city. Some hawkers have raised structures on the nullah and are doing their businesses in broad daylight. People are astonished as to how and why the supervisory staff of the civic body has not caught violators. The nullah is full of muck, which stops draining of storm water. The Municipal Corporation should remove encroachments on the nullah and penalise violators. — Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

No end to stray dog menace

The stray dog problem has gone out of control in Narwana. Children are too scared to play in streets. At night, stray dogs bark loudly that continues till morning. In some areas, one can't even count the number of stray dogs. The administration should take steps to check the stray dog menace. The civic body must sterilise stray dogs with the help of NGOs.

— Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

