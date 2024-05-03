Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s poser to Congress: List promises fulfilled in 60 years

Kurukshetra, May 2
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today trained guns at the Congress saying that before making new promises the party should tell how many promises made by it over the past 60 years had been fulfilled.
He was here to address a rally in support of party candidate Naveen Jindal in Kurukshetra. Jindal filed his nomination papers today. He was accompanied by the Chief Minister and Minister of State Subhash Sudha.
Naveen Jindal’s assets
- Naveen Jindal has movable assets worth Rs 886.73 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 11.05 crore
- His spouse has movable assets worth Rs 114.62 crore
- Naveen Jindal and Sons HUF has moveable assets worth Rs 229.06 crore
- Naveen has also declared that there are nine cases pending against him
Addressing the gathering, the CM said, “We have seen the country developing over the past 10 years. The road, railway and air connectivity has strengthened and the healthcare facilities have improved. The Congress
is trying to misguide the people and I urge people not to get trapped in the lies of the Congress and INDIA bloc. They obtain votes on the basis of lies and then exploit people.”
“Congress and the INDIA bloc leaders opposed the welfare policies introduced by PM Narendra Modi. Before making new promises, the Congress should tell how many promises made by it over the past 60 years had been fulfilled. The Congress always used OBCs and Dalits as vote banks and never gave respect to them,” he said.
Taking a dig at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, the CM said, “Those who used to claim that they were ‘kattar imandar’ and criticised the Congress for corruption are contesting election in alliance. These people don’t deserve to even sit in Opposition.”
Meanwhile in his address, Naveen Jindal said, “There is no dearth of jobs in the country, but the skills to get those jobs are an issue. We will address this issue through the Kaushal Vidya Centres in Kurukshetra and Kaithal where 10,000 youngsters will be trained. We will try to have tie-ups and certifications from America, Japan, Europe, Germany and Canada so that the companies in these countries will select our children for jobs.”
“CM Nayab Singh Saini was MP from Kurukshetra and he knows the region well. Together, we will work for all-round development
of all segments of the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. I am receiving great support and love
from the people and they have an unwavering faith
in PM Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said after filing his nomination.
