Yamunanagar school friends’ outing goes awry as two drown in canal

Yamunanagar, May 3

Two students drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal (WJC) in the Pratap Nagar block of Yamunanagar district on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Krish (16) of Bhangera village and Mayank (17) of Karkoli village of the district.

Their companions made attempts to save them but when they failed to do so, they raised an alarm and made a phone call on ‘Dial 112’.

Krish was a student of Class 12 at a government school of the area and Mayank had passed Class 12 exams this year. Krish, Mayank and four other students of a government school had gone near the banks of the canal near Chaudhary Devi Lal Herbal Nature Park in Chuharpur village on Friday noon.

A police team rushed to the spot and a diver, Amar Singh, was called, who searched the dead bodies and took them out from the water. SHO Satnam Singh said that the dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at the Yamunanagar Civil Hospital.

