Congress candidate Kumari Selja declares Rs 40 cr assets

Sirsa, May 2

Congress candidate Kumari Selja submitted her nomination papers on Wednesday. Based on the documents submitted by her, Selja holds substantial assets in the form of fixed deposits and landholdings.

In 2022-23, she declared an income of Rs 34.62 lakh from various sources, with an average annual income of around Rs 40 lakh. Her assets, including FDs and land parcels across various districts, total Rs 10.4 crore.

Selja has been consistently filing I-T returns with the Income Tax Department for the past five years. In her declaration letter, she has stated that she paid an advance tax of Rs 12.50 lakh by March 31. She possesses 78-gm jewellery worth Rs 44.57 lakh.

As per her affidavit, her income has decreased in 2022-23. According to the documents submitted to the I-T Department, Selja had an income of Rs 42.18 lakh in 2018-19, Rs 44.47 lakh in 2019-20, Rs 49.41 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 58.36 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 34.62 lakh in 2022-23.

She has no criminal case registered against her.

Selja possesses Rs 2.05 lakh in cash, shares worth Rs 1.3 crore and bonds worth Rs 6.42 lakh in different companies. She also owns mutual funds worth Rs 93.41 lakh. Furthermore, she possesses a Honda City car worth Rs 9 lakh, and a mobile phone worth Rs 65,000.

Her assets, including FDs and land parcels across various districts, total Rs 10.4 crore. She also possesses pieces of land in various districts, valued Rs 31.7 crore. According to her affidavit, there are no loans or dues of any kind.

Selja did her Class X in a Delhi school affiliated with the CBSE. She pursued BA (Honors) in geography from Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya, Chandigarh, in 1982, postgraduation in English from Patiala University in 1984, and MPhil in English medium from the same university in 1987.

MSP to be legal guarantee if Cong comes to power: Selja

Congress candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Kumari Selja said the Congress party is committed to the welfare of the farmers. She flayed the BJP for allegedly neglecting farmers’ issues and highlighted Congress’ pledge to enact a law on minimum support price (MSP) and waive farmers’ loans, on coming to power. Selja was addressing party workers during her campaign in Ellenabad Assembly on Thursday.

She accused the Modi government of allegedly favouring capitalists by waiving off their loans worth several lakhs. She said the Congress’ focus was on bringing more farmer-centric policies. She reiterated Congress’ manifesto promises, including legalising MSP as per the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations and forming an Agricultural Loan Waiver Commission to address farmers’ debt. She emphasised Congress’ track record of supporting farmers, citing the previous loan waivers under Dr Manmohan Singh’s government.

She condemned the GST imposition on farming essentials by the current government, noting the challenges faced by farmers under the agricultural laws. She praised Rahul Gandhi’s efforts to understand the plight of various sections of society and highlighted the party’s commitment to addressing their concerns through its manifesto.

Encouraging party workers to spread awareness about Congress’ agenda, Selja urged them to counter misinformation on social media and engage with voters effectively. She expressed gratitude to people for their support and pledged to work tirelessly for their welfare, if elected. Selja also expressed concerns about drug abuse in Sirsa and said there was a need for community action to combat the menace and ensure well-being of people.

