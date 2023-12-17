Sex ratio: Sonepat among bottom 3 districts in state

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, December 16

With a slight decline in the sex ratio at birth (SRB), Panipat district has improved one step and reached the ninth position, with 917 girls against 1,000 boys, while Sonepat district has slipped to the 20th position this year, with 891 girls up to November 30.

With an SRB of 924 girls against 1,000 boys in 2022, Panipat was on the 10th position, and Sonepat was 18th with 898 girls against 1,000 boys.

As per data, Panchkula district is at the top, with an SRB of 950, followed by Palwal (943) and Nuh district (930) this year. The overall state’s SRB recorded 913 girls per 1,000 boys.

In 2017, Panipat was at the top, with an SRB of 945 and Sonepat district — on the third position — received an award for improved sex ratio of 935. PM Narendra Modi had launched the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" campaign from Panipat on January 22, 2015.

Dr Jayant Ahuja, Civil Surgeon, Panipat, said there was no significant variation in the SRB data this year. However, Panipat district had improved the SRB and stepped up one point in comparison to last year.

Four successful raids had been conducted this year under the PCPNDT Act, he said, adding that "we have been regularly keeping checks on the registered ultrasound centres and on the selling of MTP kits".

Dr Jai Kishor, Civil Surgeon, Sonepat, said efforts were being made to improve the sex ratio, and raids were conducted under the Act. Two registered ultrasound centres had been sealed while two unregistered centres had been caught during a raid.

#Nuh #Palwal #Panchkula #Panipat #Sonepat