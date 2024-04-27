Sexual abuse case: Delhi court rejects BJP MP Brij Bhushan’s plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

A Delhi court today dismissed an application by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh seeking further investigation into the sexual harassment case filed against him by women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot will pronounce the order on the framing of charges on May 7. The former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief had sought permission to make further submissions on the framing of charges, claiming that he was not in India on the alleged date of the incident.

The court had, on April 18, deferred the order on framing charges after he moved the application, which had also sought direction to the Delhi Police to place on record the Call Data Records.

The Additional Public Prosecutor appearing for the police had opposed the application, saying that it had been filed at a belated stage.

