Suspended CBI judge acquired Rs 5-cr assets in name of relatives: ED

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, July 5

Suspended Special CBI Judge Sudhir Parmar acquired assets worth more than Rs 5 crore in the name of relatives and was bribed in a money laundering case pending before him, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in the judge bribery scandal.

Finds bribery link Suspended Judge Sudhir Parmar got nephew Ajay appointed legal adviser in M3M Group at Rs 12 lakh per annum

Pay hiked to Rs 18-20L within six months in August 2022

Ajay, his brother, their mother got Rs 40L, Rs 36L, Rs 54L, respectively, from a transport firm

The transport firm proprietor said he had known the judge for 7-8 years and given Rs 1.3 cr as loan at zero interest

The ED today told a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Panchkula that while being posted as an Additional District and Sessions Judge in Gurugram, Parmar “abused his position” and got in touch with IREO and M3M Group owners for the appointment of his nephew Ajay Parmar as a legal adviser in the group at Rs 12 lakh per annum. When he was transferred as Special Judge CBI/ED, Ajay’s package got hiked to Rs 18-20 lakh.

The ED arrested Lalit Goyal, the MD of IREO, in a money laundering case in 2021. It filed a prosecution complaint on January 14, 2022, but Judge Parmar didn’t frame the charges even after one and a half years, said the ED. During investigation, it came to light that IREO and M3M had allegedly siphoned off Rs 400 crore.

Meanwhile, Ajay’s salary almost doubled in August 2022 as compared to January 2022. His tax return showed a jump from Rs 2.64 lakh in 2020-21 to Rs 9 lakh in 2021-22. Besides, he received Rs 40 lakh from R Sai Transport Company between August 2022 and February 2023. He transferred Rs 41 lakh to his mother Pushpa Devi.

His brother Paramvir Singh Parmar received Rs 36 lakh from the transport company between July 2022 and January 2023. He, too, transferred the amount to his mother along with another Rs 3.45 lakh.

Pushpa Devi received Rs 54 lakh from the company from August 2022 to March 2023. A plot was then purchased in her name at Sector 82, Gurugram, which was registered at Rs 1.8 crore circle rate against the market value of Rs 4.25 crore to Rs 5.42 crore.

During interrogation, Rohit Singh Tomar, the proprietor of R Sai Transport Company, admitted that he had known judge Parmar for the past 7-8 years. He claimed that Rs 1.3 crore was provided as a loan at no interest, collateral and security. Also, no repayment of the loan started.

It also came to light that Ajay Parmar also purchased 1.25-acre agricultural land jointly with Tomar on Pataudi Road, Gurugram, at Rs 1 crore, though the market value was much higher, claimed the ED.

During a search at Ajay’s house, the ED found three empty envelopes of R Sai Logistics India Pvt. Ltd. with “4 Lac”, and “500000” written on two of them.