Teacher nabbed on charges of sexual assault

Bhiwani, March 14
The Bhiwani police today arrested a government school teacher on the charges of sexual assault on a minor in the school library on March 10.
The police registered a case under Section 376 (rape), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the complaint of the victim.
Villagers gathered at the school and locked its gate today. They said the victim was a student of Class VI in the school and aged 12.
Later, the police and the Education Department officials rushed to the village school and assured the villagers of strict action in the incident. Surender Singh, a villager, said the incident occurred when the teacher called in two schoolgirls inside the library and tried to molest one of them.
The victim girl narrated the incident to her parents after which they along with a group of villagers met the school authorities, demanding action against the accused in the matter. —
