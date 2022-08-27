Tearful adieu to Sonali Phogat

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 26

The last rites of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat was today performed in the presence of a large number of people and leaders of various political parties at the Rishi Nagar cremation ground here.

In the morning, Sonali’s body was taken to her farmhouse, where her family and locals paid tributes to her. Later, the body, wrapped in the BJP flag, was taken to the cremation ground, where her 15-year-old daughter, Yashodhara, along with her cousin brother lit the pyre.

Locals said her sudden demise had left several questions regarding the circumstances resulting in her death unanswered. “She had a promising political career, which came to an abrupt end. Born and brought up in a rural area, she had charted her own path to build a career in politics and acting,” said Yograj, a local.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi said if the family demands, there should be a CBI probe to establish the motive and bring the killers to book. “I recently met her and we developed a good political rapport. She had promised to help me in the Adampur bypoll. I stand with her daughter and family in this hour of grief and will always be available to help them.”

#Hisar #Sonali Phogat