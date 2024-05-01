Three booked for duping man of Rs 23.19L in fake land deal

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 30

The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons who duped a man of Rs 23.19 lakh on the pretext of selling him a piece of land.

On the complaint of Man Singh of Aurangabad village, a case was registered against Rajat, Naresh Kumar and Nirmal Singh of Aurangabad village under Sections 406, 420, 506 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, on April 29.

The complainant told the police in his complaint that he had an agreement with Rajat and Naresh Kumar to buy a 4 kanal 1 marla land from them for Rs 48 lakh on June 23, 2023.

He said this land was situated in Aurangabad village. He said March 23 was fixed as the date for registration of the sale deed.

He said during this period, he paid them an amount of Rs 23,19,985.

“Later, I came to know that Rajat, Naresh and Nirmal had an agreement with Rajiv Kumar of Aurangabad village for selling this piece of land to him on January 12, 2022,” the complainant said.

He added that when this fraud came to his notice, he demanded his money back, but instead of returning his money, they started threatening him with dire consequences.

