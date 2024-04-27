Three-year-old girl found with critical injuries

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 26

A three-year-old girl was found lying in a pool of blood in a critically injured condition near an under-construction house, where her parents were working as labourers, at Rithoj village in the early morning on Friday.

It is learnt that a 45-year-old labourer is missing and he is suspected of sexually assaulting the girl, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A senior police officer said further action would be taken on the basis of the medical examination report. The officer added that efforts were underway to find the suspect.

According to the police, many labourers, natives of Panna in Madhya Pradesh, were doing construction work at the house of Ravindra Fauj at Rithoj. Last night, a labourer and three-year-old girl went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Around 7 am today, villagers heard the crying of a child and found a girl soaked in blood and trapped between the stones. Later, the labourers reached the spot and the police were informed.

“The matter is under investigation and the picture will be clear after the medical examination report of the girl child. The girl is being treated in a hospital and is stable,” said Inspector Mahender Pathak, SHO of the Bhondsi police station.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram