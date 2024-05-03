Gurugram: Thugs posing as cops dupe woman of Rs 3L

Gurugram, May 2
Unidentified cybercriminals deceived a woman of Rs 3 lakh by threatening her with fabricated charges such as money laundering. These criminals, posing as police officers, initiated a video call on Skype and digitally detained the woman for an hour. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at the Cyber Police Station South.
According to the complaint filed by Suchita Banerjee, a resident of Sector 69, she received a call from a mobile number where the caller falsely identified himself as a TRAI executive.
The accused said a number had been issued under her Aadhaar details and was being used for harassing women, and a case had been registered at the Govandi police station in Mumbai. After 49 minutes, the call was redirected to the Govandi Police Station, where they forced her into verifying details over Skype, presenting legal notices.
Subsequently, they fabricated another case implicating her in money laundering, demanding a transfer of Rs 3,00,000 to their account. Banerjee transferred the money, only to realise later that she had been duped, leading her to report the incident to the police.
