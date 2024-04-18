Two arrested with stolen bikes

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 17

A team of the Anti Vehicle Theft Cell has recovered seven stolen motorcycles with the arrest of two persons here.

Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said the accused had been identified as Arjun, alias Paras, and Mustkeen of Yamunanagar district.

He said they were produced in a court on Tuesday where they were sent to judicial custody.

Sukhwinder Rana, incharge of the Anti Vehicle Theft Cell got information that two persons would go to Uttar Pradesh via Kalanaur village of Yamunanagar district to sell a stolen motorcycle there.

Rana formed a team which started checking vehicles near Kalanaur village, which is situated on the border of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

After some time, the team saw two people coming on a motorcycle. The team stopped them and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Rana said during interrogation, they admitted that they had stolen seven motorcycles.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar