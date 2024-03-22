Work on extension of Gurugram Metro begins

Gurugram, March 21
The work under the Gurugram Metro extension project has formally started as the inaugural borehole for conducting a geo-technical survey was drilled near the Millennium City Metro station on Wednesday.
The 28.5-km-long Gurugram Metro extension project aims to connect Huda City Centre to Cyber City with stops at several places, including Subhash Chowk, Krishna Chowk, and Sector 22. The project, estimated to cost Rs 5,450 crore, will also feature a spur to Dwarka Expressway.
Further, the interchange with the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line at HUDA City Centre will provide a direct connectivity to a large part of Gurugram with Delhi. Moreover, it will seamlessly integrate with the Indian Railways station near Dwarka Sector 101 and in the next phase with Delhi’s IGI Airport.
On January 25, the Haryana Government gave its approval for establishing Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, a venture jointly owned by the Haryana Government and the Government of India, tasked with overseeing the Metro extension project.
On February 16, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in Rewari. The expansion was first announced in 2017, although it has faced delays due to route alignment changes and delays in finalising the detailed project report (DPR).
