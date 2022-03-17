Yamunanagar-Jagadhri civic body passes Budget of Rs300 crore

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 16

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), passed a Budget of Rs 300 crore for the financial year 2022-23 on Wednesday.

Mayor Madan Chauhan and Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner, MCYJ, who chaired the Budget meeting, said with the passing of the Budget of Rs 300 crore, the development of the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri would accelerate. In the last financial year (2021-22), the MCYJ had passed a Budget of Rs 130.53 crore. Senior Accounts Officer NK Batra gave details of the income and the expenditure of the corporation in the meeting. He said the authorities of the MCYJ had proposed Rs 222.48 crore Budget for 2022-23, but on the suggestion of the Mayor, it was raised to Rs 300 crore. “The priority in the Budget has been given to development works and cleanliness of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri,” said the Mayor.

He said toilets would be built in slum areas, populated areas and public places in the new financial year. He further said an incinerator would be set up outside the twin cities for the disposal of dead animals.

He added that the twin cities would also be made free from stray cattle and dogs and pet pigs that would be found roaming in the twin cities.

Under the proposed Budget, the MCYJ is expecting to collect Rs 60.58 crore through property tax, Rs 40 crore as sale of land, Rs 20 crore as stamp duty, Rs 16 crore as development charges, Rs 12.4 crore as electricity duty, Rs 7.48 crore as rent, Rs 50 lakh as advertisement fee, Rs 5.91 crore as fire tax, Rs 10.68 crore as sanitation user charges/cleaning dairy complex and Rs 41.22 crore as grant from salary and income through other resources.

The Budget meeting was also attended by Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma and Deputy Mayor Rani Kalra.

