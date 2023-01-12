Youth held for trying to scale IAF station wall in Ambala Cantt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 11

The Ambala police arrested a youth for allegedly trying to climb the wall of the IAF Station in Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Ramu, a resident of Ghazipur in UP. He used to work as a labourer at a pharmaceutical factory in Paonta Sahib.

He was trying to climb up the wall in the area of Dhankaur village under the jurisdiction of the Panjokhra police station. As per the complaint of Wing Commander Yashwant, at 7.20 pm, a trespasser was caught by the security staff while trying to scale the boundary wall of the technical area by placing a ladder. He entered the prohibited area, having strategic assets of national security. No incriminating material was seized from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections from 449 to 461 of the IPC, and Indian Official Secrets Act.

#Ambala #indian air force #paonta sahib