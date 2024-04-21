1.5 kg cannabis seized

Solan, April 20
The police seized 1.5 kg of cannabis near Chamla village in Darlaghat from Balbir Singh last evening.
Balbir (34) was going from Bhararighat to Darlaghat when a police team stopped him and seized the contraband from his car. He was arrested and a case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at Darlaghat.
He hails from Chamla village in Arki subdivision. He was produced before a court for seeking police remand, said SP, Solan, Gaurav Singh.
He said the district police were keeping a strict watch on peddlers of heroin, cannabis and other narcotic and sedative items.
