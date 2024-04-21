1.5 kg cannabis seized

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 20

The police seized 1.5 kg of cannabis near Chamla village in Darlaghat from Balbir Singh last evening.

Balbir (34) was going from Bhararighat to Darlaghat when a police team stopped him and seized the contraband from his car. He was arrested and a case under Section 20 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him at Darlaghat.

He hails from Chamla village in Arki subdivision. He was produced before a court for seeking police remand, said SP, Solan, Gaurav Singh.

He said the district police were keeping a strict watch on peddlers of heroin, cannabis and other narcotic and sedative items.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan