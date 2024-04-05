2 poachers nabbed with dead birds, guns

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 4

The Forest Department has nabbed two poachers carrying hunted wild birds and seized two guns from their possession. The department has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 each. The seized guns were supposed to be deposited in a local police station or with an arms dealer by the poachers in view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nurpur Divisional Forest Officer Amit Sharma said he along with a forest guard was on a routine inspection duty of a forest area under Ganhi Lagor and Minjgrah forest block yesterday when they heard a gunshot.

“Two persons identified as Rajesh Kumar and Rajinder Kumar were seen coming with a bag and guns. Two dead wild birds — Red Jungle Fowl and Black Francolin — were recovered from them and the duo confessed to poaching of birds,” he said.

The DFO said the dead birds came under Schedule -2 of the Wildlife Protection Act and the cognisance of the offence had been taken under Wildlife Protection Act-1972.

A Rs 1 lakh total fine was imposed on the accused.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur