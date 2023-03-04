200 scholars participate in seminar at Hamirpur college

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 3

The two-day international seminar on ‘Mathematics in Space and Applied Sciences’ began at Government Post Graduate College here today.

The college’s Department of Mathematics is organising the seminar under the aegis of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). College Principal Dr Chandan Bhardwaj said over 200 mathematicians and scientists from various fields like physics, astrology, space, zoology and engineering sciences are attending the seminar.

Chief guest Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Advisor to Chief Minister, said scientists and mathematicians should interact with students as it would encourage them to develop an interest in science and research.

Bittu said the development of education, science and health sector in the state was a priority for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said it was CM’s dream project to establish a medical college here and now he was poised to make it one of the best health institutions of the state.

Prof GP Rao from UAE, Prof Hezal from Turkey and Dr SK Pal of the DRDO delivered lectures on the inaugural day. “The seminar aims to provide a platform for scientists to discuss emerging trends in their respective fields,” said seminar coordinator Dr GC Rana.