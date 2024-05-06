Rs 20L stolen from stone crusher office in Haroli

Our Correspondent

Una, May 5

A stone crusher unit employee on Sunday reported to the police that Rs 20 lakh had been stolen from the unit office.

The Haroli police have recorded the statement of the complainant under Section 154 of the CrPC and have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 406 of the IPC, read the press release, adding that a probe has been launched.

The complainant, Nirmal Singh (34), working as an accountant at RS Stone Crusher in Gondpur Bulla village of Haroli Sub Division, said the cash had been kept at his office.

As per a press release by Una police, the complainant stated that he reached his office around 8.30 am, the main door of the office and the door of his office were open and nobody was present there. An hour later, a ‘munshi’ of the crusher came to deposit Rs 1 lakh and Nirmal Singh found that three bags containing Rs 20 lakh were missing from the spot.

