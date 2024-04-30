4.24 gm heroin recovered from Una youth, booked

UNA, APRIL 29
The Una police booked a resident of Jalgran Tabba village in Una subdivision after recovering 4.24 gram of heroin from his possession. According to the district police, acting on a tip- off, a police party stopped a person for checking at Bhadolian Khurd village and recovered the contraband from his possession. The accused Sandeep Kumar, alias Lucky, was booked under relevant section of the NDPS Act.
