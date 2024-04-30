4.24 gm heroin recovered from Una youth, booked

Our Correspondent

UNA, APRIL 29

The Una police booked a resident of Jalgran Tabba village in Una subdivision after recovering 4.24 gram of heroin from his possession. According to the district police, acting on a tip- off, a police party stopped a person for checking at Bhadolian Khurd village and recovered the contraband from his possession. The accused Sandeep Kumar, alias Lucky, was booked under relevant section of the NDPS Act.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Una