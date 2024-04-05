5.8 kg charas, Rs 3.75L seized in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 4

The police seized 5.86 kg of charas and over Rs 1.34 lakh, from a house in Sultanpur Mohalla in Chamba town in early hours today and arrested four persons. Also, a Forest Department team had seized over Rs 2.40 lakh from two of them.

The accused have been identified as Buddhi Prakash, a resident of Khutui village, Narayan Singh, a resident of Kumharka village in Chura Subdivision, and two brothers Manish Kumar and Tarun Kumar, both residents of Mai-Ka-Bag in Sultanpur Mohalla.

Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said that a Forest Department team had set up a naka at Koti on the Chamba-Tissa highway. The forest official at the naka intercepted two individuals heading towards Tissa. During search, the team seized Rs 2,40,500 cash from them. Probed further regarding the money they were carrying though the model code of conduct was in force, the duo disclosed that it was drug money that they had collected from the sale of charas at Chamba.

Subsequently, the Forest Department team informed the police about the incident. “The accused disclosed crucial information about the purchase and sale of narcotics, leading the police to a house at Mai-Ka-Bagh in Sultanpur Mohalla where they had sold the narcotics,” said Yadav. He added that the police seized 5.86 kg of charas and Rs 1,34,600 lakh from the house.

The SP said that accused had been booked under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and a probe was under way.

Man held with 7.6 kg cannabis in Shimla

A special cell team of the Shimla police has arrested one person with 7.6 kg of cannabis in Nerwa tehsil of the district. The accused has been identified as Mohan Lal (40), a resident of Dhar village in Kupvi tehsil of Shimla.

The police got information that Mohan Lal was involved in selling cannabis from his home in Dhar village. They raided the house of the accused and seized the contraband. They also arrested Mohan Lal.

DSP, Chopal, Sushant Sharma said that a case under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, had been registered against the accused. He added that Mohan Lal was presented in court that remanded him in police custody. Further investigation was going on.

