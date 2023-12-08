6 shops built on forest land razed

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 7

The Himachal Pradesh Forest Department along with the Revenue Department and police officials demolished six illegal shops today. They had been constructed on encroached forest land, in the Dalhousie forest division of Chamba district.

Dalhousie Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajneesh Mahajan said four of these shops were at Chahla and two at Kandu in Tipri. Earlier, in August the Forest Department had demolished two such shops at Chouhra, the DFO added.

The DFO said all these structures were constructed on the forest land by way of illegal encroachments and accordingly, stringent legal action was taken.

#Chamba #Dalhousie