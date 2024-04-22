6 students hurt in Kullu mishap

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 21

Six students and a teacher were injured when the school bus in which they were travelling collided with a private bus near the Bhuntar airport yesterday. There were 12 children onboard when the bus was going towards Bhuntar after the school was over.

Parents and school principal Pramod Sharma reached the spot. Injured students Pavani, Arnav, Rehaan, Yuvan, Navya, Aanchal and teacher Meenu were given treatment in a hospital at Tegubehar. All were discharged by late evening.

Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said a case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Rai, a child welfare activist, alleged that many private schools were flouting the rules and compromising with the safety of children. He alleged that while school managements charge hefty amount for school buses, these vehicles mostly lacked conductors and female caretakers.

Kullu Elementary Education Deputy Director Surjeet Rao said, “School managements have been instructed to ensure that a female conductor is present in buses keeping in mind the safety of boys and girls.”

He said a surprise inspection of school vehicles would be conducted and action would be taken against management if lapses were found.

