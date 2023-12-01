Act against contractors delaying allotted works, officials directed

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 30

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh convened a zonal level meeting of the officials of the PWD circles Nurpur, Palampur, Dalhousie and Jogindernagar circles at Fatehpur in Kangra district on Thursday.

On this occasion, he directed the officials not to award any new work to the contractors under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) who had not completed their previous works. He also instructed them to take strict action against the erring contractors responsible for deliberate delay in completing their awarded works.

He asserted that the state government would not compromise on the quality and time limit in the department’s works and told officials to ensure that funds allocated for these works were used on time. In the meeting, he reviewed the progress of the proposed and ongoing works of the PWD in Kangra zone comprising circle offices of Kangra, Chamba and Mandi districts. MLA Fatehpur Bhiwani Singh was also present in the meeting.

The minister directed the officials to ensure full utilization of funds of the Central and state-sponsored schemes running in Kangra zone. He said there were strict instructions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that capital expenditure should be promoted in the state and special emphasis laid on the construction of roads and bridges.

He also reviewed the works of the first and second phases of the PMGSY.