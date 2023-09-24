 Assembly in session: Stamp duty on property purchase hiked to 8%, BJP stages walkout : The Tribune India

Higher Rs 80 lakh limit for women, Rs 50 lakh for men

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP MLAs come out of the Assembly in Shimla on Saturday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 23

The Vidhan Sabha today passed The Indian Stamp (Himachal Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2023 amid protest by the BJP, which demanded that it be referred to a select committee for further deliberations. The Bill proposed to revise stamp duty that had not been enhanced for the past 10 years. The dissatisfied BJP later staged a walkout of the Assembly.

The amendment Bill proposed to uniformally increase the stamp duty on the purchase of property above Rs 50 lakh to eight per cent for both men and women. At present, a 4 per cent duty is applicable for women and 6 per cent for men on the purchase of property. However, the government agreed to introduce an amendment to the Bill after Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP MLAs Randhir Sharma and Trilok Jamwal said that the stamp duty on the purchase of property by women should not be increased. “We are making an amendment to the proposed Bill that 8 per cent duty payable by women will be applicable on property valued above Rs 80 lakh and not Rs 50 lakh, as is in the case of men,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He added that it was necessary to increase the duty as many registries at present were being done on the general power of attorney.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi introduced the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2023 in the House. He said that it was after 69 years that the government had proposed an amendment to the Act, keeping in mind public convenience. “It is after exhaustive deliberations that we are introducing the amendment so that inordinate delay experienced in getting revenue work like mutation, demarcation and partition is removed,” he added.

Negi said that a large number of revenue cases (22,786 mutation, 27,127 demarcation and 25,705 partition) were pending in various courts due to lengthy and cumbersome procedures. “There is an urgent need to build and enforce a work culture and discipline so that people do not face inconvenience and revenue matters do not keep languishing in courts for years,” he added.

Relaxation given after Oppn objection

  • The amendment Bill proposed to increase the stamp duty on the purchase of property above Rs 50 lakh to 8 per cent for both men and women.
  • At present, a 4 per cent duty is applicable for women and 6 per cent for men on the purchase of property.
  • However, the state government agreed to introduce an amendment to the Bill after the BJP said that the stamp duty on the purchase of property by women should not be increased.
  • The Bill was passed after an amendment that 8 per cent duty payable by women would be applicable on property valued above Rs 80 lakh and not Rs 50 lakh, as was in the case of men

One held with pistol