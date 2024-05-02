BJP didn’t back govt on disaster resolution: Congress

Shimla, May 1
HPCC vice-president Naresh Chauhan today alleged that the BJP was avoiding issue-based politics while the Congress was ready to discuss the achievements of the state government.
Chauhan, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the state government took significant action while the BJP remained inactive when the state was hit by the rain disaster last year. “When a resolution was passed in the Vidhan Sabha urging the Central Government to declare the rain fury as a national disaster, no BJP MLA supported it,” he added.
He said that despite inheriting empty coffers from the previous BJP government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu implemented numerous welfare schemes. He added, “Now, BJP leaders are focusing on the politics of religion and caste rather than addressing real issues like inflation, unemployment, and women’s safety, The gap between the rich and the poor is widening.”
He stressed the importance of elections based on public issues.
