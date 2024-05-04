BJP’s two-time Anni ex-MLA joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

Kishori Lal, a two-time former BJP legislator from the Anni Assembly constituency in Kullu district, and Yuvraj Kapoor, vice-president of the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha, have joined the Congress. While Kishori Lal joined the Congress in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh inducted Kapoor into the party. Along with Kapoor, former BJP state working committee member Anup Thakur, former BJP general secretary Deep Raj, BDC member Anant Ram and some other workers also joined the Congress. Former IPS officer Jagat Ram had joined the ruling party earlier.

The Chief Minister said that all leaders and workers, who had left the BJP, would get full respect in the Congress. “The Chief Minister is working to protect the interests of the state and every person is benefiting from his policies,” said Kapoor.

